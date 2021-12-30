Average house price increased in Falkirk in 2021

Latest figures from Bank of Scotland show Falkirk’s average house price stood at £175,789 in 2020 and increased by £9910 to £185,000 this year – a 5.6 per cent rise.

The Scottish average house price went up from £191,017 in 2020 to £207,778 in 2021, an increase of 8.8 per cent.

Motherwell saw the biggest increase – a rise of 17.3 per cent – from £151,106 last year to £177,118 in 2021.

Falkirk average house prices increased in 2021

Bank of Scotland mortgages director Graham Blair said: “Scottish house prices have enjoyed another bumper year, with growth outperforming the UK average and properties in almost every town now worth more than 12 months ago.

“The feedback we’re getting from customers matches what we see in the data. Prolonged working from home has influenced where people want to live and the type of property they want to own. So while our major cities continue to be attractive, with commuting now less of a priority, areas that offer more space and better affordability have experienced increasing demand from buyers.”

This year has seen more areas of Scotland experience higher rates of growth and fewer experiencing decreases. In 2020, just two towns saw prices rise above the UK average, while this year there have been 15.

The most expensive place to buy in Scotland remains Edinburgh, where the average house price of £293,406, up £19,160 – an increase of seven per cent – on last year.

