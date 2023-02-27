The aurora borealis were visible locally, as well as across many parts of Scotland, last night with many sharing their pictures across social media.

Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen was among those to catch sight of the natural phenomenon, capturing these images of the display above Blackness Castle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aurora borealis were visible across Scotland on Sunday, as well as in parts of England and Wales.

The aurora borealis could be seen across the country, including in Falkirk district, on Sunday night. Pic: Michael Gillen.

The moving patterns of green, blue, purple and red are caused by solar storms on the surface of the sun, which create clouds of electrically charged particles that are forcefully expelled. Some of these particles collide with the Earth, with some becoming caught in the planet’s magnetic field, where they are attracted to the north and south poles. This collection of particles collide with atoms and molecules already present in the atmosphere, heating them up and causing them to glow – creating the Northern Lights.

The Met Office has said the lights may also be visible on Monday evening, although cloudy skies may limit those who get a second chance to witness it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad