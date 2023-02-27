News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Aurora Borealis spotted in the skies above Falkirk district

Falkirk district residents were among those to enjoy the Northern Lights on Sunday night.

By Fiona Dobie
13 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 3:18pm

The aurora borealis were visible locally, as well as across many parts of Scotland, last night with many sharing their pictures across social media.

Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen was among those to catch sight of the natural phenomenon, capturing these images of the display above Blackness Castle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The aurora borealis were visible across Scotland on Sunday, as well as in parts of England and Wales.

The aurora borealis could be seen across the country, including in Falkirk district, on Sunday night. Pic: Michael Gillen.
The aurora borealis could be seen across the country, including in Falkirk district, on Sunday night. Pic: Michael Gillen.
The aurora borealis could be seen across the country, including in Falkirk district, on Sunday night. Pic: Michael Gillen.
Most Popular

The moving patterns of green, blue, purple and red are caused by solar storms on the surface of the sun, which create clouds of electrically charged particles that are forcefully expelled. Some of these particles collide with the Earth, with some becoming caught in the planet’s magnetic field, where they are attracted to the north and south poles. This collection of particles collide with atoms and molecules already present in the atmosphere, heating them up and causing them to glow – creating the Northern Lights.

The Met Office has said the lights may also be visible on Monday evening, although cloudy skies may limit those who get a second chance to witness it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Northern Lights above Blackness Castle on Sunday. Pic: Michael Gillen.
The Northern Lights above Blackness Castle on Sunday. Pic: Michael Gillen.
The Northern Lights above Blackness Castle on Sunday. Pic: Michael Gillen.
FalkirkScotlandMet OfficeWalesEnglandEarth