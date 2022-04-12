Auditions to be held as Children's Theatre Bo'ness looks for new members
Following on from the success of their first production in two years, Children’s Theatre Bo’ness are looking for new members.
The young cast entertained audiences with their show From Lockdown to Limelight at Bo’ness Town Hall last month.
Now as the young people prepare to return to rehearsals after the Easter break, and are looking towards their January 2023 pantomime, The Wizard of Oz, they are inviting new members to come forward and get involved.
The Wizard of Oz is the panto the team never got to perform in 2021 due to the pandemic, but they will bring it to the stage early next year under the watchful eye of director Jamie O’Rourke, musical director Tracy Gilland and choreographer Caitlin O'Malley.
Young people, between the ages of nine and 16, are invited to apply and audition to become members at Bo’ness Town Hall, from 2.30pm to 5pm, on Sunday, April 24.
Those looking to audition should call 07707654984 or email [email protected] in advance.