Auditions to be held as Children's Theatre Bo'ness looks for new members

Children's Theatre Bo'ness are looking for new members to join them ahead of their next production, The Wizard of Oz.

The young cast entertained audiences with their show From Lockdown to Limelight at Bo’ness Town Hall last month.

Now as the young people prepare to return to rehearsals after the Easter break, and are looking towards their January 2023 pantomime, The Wizard of Oz, they are inviting new members to come forward and get involved.

The Wizard of Oz is the panto the team never got to perform in 2021 due to the pandemic, but they will bring it to the stage early next year under the watchful eye of director Jamie O’Rourke, musical director Tracy Gilland and choreographer Caitlin O'Malley.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Young people, between the ages of nine and 16, are invited to apply and audition to become members at Bo’ness Town Hall, from 2.30pm to 5pm, on Sunday, April 24.