Audience members sought for BBC Scotland's Debate Night in Forth Valley
The programme is travelling across the country on Wednesday evenings and the team would love to meet locals and give them the chance to have their say.
They want people from all walks of life in the audience – whether you’re a parent, a carer, a student, a frontline worker, you run a business, are retired, are self-employed or unemployed.
It’s the questions, stories, experiences and opinions of the audience members that lead the discussion.
A spokesperson for Debate Night, said: “With a UK general election looming, there’s never been a better time to put your questions to the country’s decision makers and public figures.
The programme will be in Stirling on Wednesday, January 31 and again on Wednesay, March 20.
To find out how to be in the audience visit www.bbc.co.uk/debatenight and click ‘Apply to the Audience’