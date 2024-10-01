Association members bid sad farewell to 'mothballed' Grangemouth community centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The association which ran the now boarded up and “mothballed” Bowhouse Community Centre thanked the user groups, residents they have met along the way.

In an emotive online post – accompanied by the music of Coldplay – the Bowhouse Community Association bid farewell to the Bowhouse Road premises and the people from far and wide it served.

The post stated: “Our last day as a committee at Bowhouse Community Centre – a centre of excellence since the doors first opened in 1966. A community hub which supported local groups, charities, and food banks with donations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A safe place for all to enjoy activities, family gatherings, sports, fitness and much more. A centre which won Pride of Forth Valley Awards in 2016 and Best Community Group Award in 2023.

Bowhouse Community Centre has now been officially "mothballed" with doors and windows boarded up (Pictutre: Michael Gillen, National World)

“Never did we think our doors would be closed 12 months later. We have donated most of our equipmemt to Talbot House, Newlands Community Centre, Sacred Heart Primary, and the local church with the hope it will be used for further community events.

“A huge thanks to all our user groups, private functions, our neighbourhood and to all that crossed the path of Bowhouse Community Centre.”

The boards had already been placed over the windows at the Bowhouse Community Centre before last Thursday’s meeting, which was taking place there to discuss the future of the premises after Bowhouse Community Association withdrew its Community Asset Transfer application to take over the running of the venue from the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Falkirk Council confirmed this week the venue has now been “mothballed”.

A council spokesman said: “All lets have been relocated and all equipment was removed last week by the management committee. We therefore agreed with them to progress the mothballing and boarding up on the property to ensure it is secure and to deter vandalism and potential thefts.”

Earlier in the year the community association talked to The Falkirk Herald, stating the centre would indeed be closing its doors for good on October 1 unless something drastic is done to save a facility which had become a real asset to the people of Grangemouth and beyond.

The centre was not under threat of closure because it was doing badly – the hall is always booked up and busy with over 30 groups from all over the area, even some from as far afield as Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time a Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “Bowhouse Community Association Committee was set to take on a Full Repairing and Insuring (FRI) licence, which would have kept the centre open beyond October 1 while its CAT application was processed.

“The committee had a strong business plan in place, and council officers were optimistic a decision could have been made by councillors as early as December. However, the committee withdrew its application because more community support was needed to take on the ownership of the building.”

Paul Kettrick, Falkirk Council’s head of investment, assets and climate, added: "The Council is saddened by the withdrawal of the community ownership interest for Bowhouse Community Centre by the Bowhouse Community Association Committee.

"The committee has worked tirelessly to develop their proposals, but unfortunately, their calls for more community members to join them and provide their support have gone unanswered.”