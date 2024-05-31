Watch more of our videos on Shots!

LINK, the UK’s Cash Access and ATM network, has confirmed Bo’ness is the latest Scottish town that will soon benefit from a new banking hub.

Bo’ness had been recommended for the facility following a request from the local community request.

Banking hubs are shared banking spaces, similar to a traditional bank branch, but available to everyone.

When opened, the hub will consist of a counter service operated by Post Office employees, where customers of any bank can withdraw and deposit cash, make bill payments and carry out regular banking transactions.

Former councillor Adrian Mahoney, now the secretary of Bo'net – a charity promoting community groups in Bo'ness - raised the issue of a banking hub with LINK earlier this year(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

In addition, there will be private spaces where customers can speak to community bankers from their own bank for more complicated matters that require specialist knowledge or privacy. The banks will be working on a rotating basis, so there will be staff from different banks available on different days.

Banking hubs can be recommended by LINK through a community request or following the announcement of the closure of the bank branch in a location. Successful recommendations are determined by several factors including the number of shops in the area, demographics, and proximity to other banking services.

Former Falkirk Herald journalist and Falkirk councillor Adrian Mahoneny, now the secretary of Bo'net – a charity promoting community groups in Bo'ness – raised the issue of a banking hub with LINK earlier this year.

He said: “It's great that a banking hub has been recommended for Bo'ness and I am pleased to have played my part in raising the issue. I know many local people miss having a bank branch in the town and this move should give better access to banking services.

"I look forward to updates on the proposals and hopefully the opening of a banking hub in the near future. I'd like to thank Link and it's partners for listening to the local community."

To date LINK has recommended 132 banking hubs, 53 of which are up and running across the UK, including 11 in Scotland.