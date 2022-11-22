Brian McIntosh, who works with Asda Grangemouth, assisted an elderly man who had fallen on a busy road in Falkirk.

He was on his last delivery of the evening when he noticed the man fall. Brian immediately parked at the side of the road and went to help.

The man’s glasses were damaged during the fall, and he had cut his head. Brian helped the man find his glasses and waited with him until his neighbours arrived.

Asda driver Brian McIntosh

Brian, who has worked at Asda for over seven years, said: “I was in the right place at the right time and am just glad I was able to help. He was so grateful for the help – I would do it for anyone.”