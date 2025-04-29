Asda Foundation cash to improve Falkirk's Newmarket Street gardens

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A beautiful array of flowers of remembrance offering a meaningful tribute to the community’s fallen heroes is to be planted at Falkirk’s Boer War Memorial.

The rejuvenation of the memorial and Newmarket Street gardens is being carried out by local community group the Blooming Bairns, thanks to generous funding from Asda.

The team of volunteers who are looking to improve the town centre’s green spaces are currently starting work on enhancing the garden areas.

A £3000 grant from the Asda Foundation will enable the group to carry out their projects.

A grant of £3000 has been awarded to Blooming Bairns from the Asda Foundation. (Pic: contributed)

In addition to the flowers of remembrance at the war memorial, a colourful border of perennials will be planted along the Newmarket Street garden area and whisky barrels, with a variety of seasonal flowers, will be placed around the Old Burgh Buildings.

The funding will also enable the introduction of a new mobile garden unit, designed to bring gardening to a broader range of residents by taking gardening resources and activities directly to different areas of the community and encouraging participation from all.

Alison Finlay, of Blooming Bairns, said: “We are incredibly grateful to the Asda Foundation for their support. This grant will allow us to continue our mission of beautifying our town while honouring our armed forces and our new mobile garden unit will make it easier for everyone to get involved and enjoy the benefits of nature.”

The Asda Foundation has long been committed to investing in local communities and supporting initiatives that bring positive change.

Irene Robertson, Asda Community Champion, said: “Asda Foundation is proud to support Blooming Bairns in their efforts to enhance the war memorial and bring a burst of colour to the heart of the community. We believe in the power of local projects to strengthen community spirit and create lasting memories.

"This project will not only honour the past but will also bring people together to enjoy the beauty and significance of the floral displays for years to come.”

This rejuvenation project is part of Blooming Bairns’ ongoing efforts to create a more vibrant, welcoming and visually appealing environment for locals and visitors.

The initiative will provide opportunities for community members to engage, whether through volunteering, attending planting days, attending activities at the mobile gardening unit or simply by enjoying the colourful displays throughout the year.

For more information about Blooming Bairns, or to get involved visit the group’s Facebook page or email [email protected]