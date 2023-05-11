The Asda Foundation has been inviting local community groups in Scotland to come forward to apply for funding to help celebrate the Coronation weekend. Through local activities, it aims to enable local groups to bring people together, celebrate, reduce loneliness and build a sense of belonging in communities and creating long lasting memories.

Asda Foundation has funded over 100 Coronation events across the UK including Scotland, donating over £36,000, and helping bring thousands of people together over the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One group benefitting from a grant was the Monday Club at Thornhill Community Centre in Falkirk. The group, alongside Asda Falkirk’s Community Champion Margaret Bradie, gathered together to host a Coronation afternoon tea on Monday after they received a grant for £400.

The Monday Club in Falkirk hosted a Coronation tea and party thanks to a donation from Asda Falkirk

Margaret Bradie, community champion at Asda Falkirk said: “We had such a great afternoon with the Monday Club celebrating the Coronation by hosting a special afternoon tea fit for a King. It was fantastic to be able to donate £400 to the group who do so much for the elderly in the local community and was lovely to see them all together for the celebrations.”

Alexandra Preston, senior manager for Asda Foundation said: “The coronation of HM The King and HM The Queen was a wonderful opportunity for local communities to come together. We’re really proud that through our investment we’ve been able to fund around 100 different activities across the UK, enabling community groups to mark the historic moment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad