ASA Scotland: Event to remember the Armed Forces and Special Forces takes place in Falkirk

An event to thank the Armed Forces and Special Forces for all they do to protect the country will take place in Falkirk at the weekend.
By Jill Buchanan
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 14:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 14:33 BST

The Ancre Somme Association (ASA) Scotland Annual Armed Forces parade and ceremony will be held on Saturday, August 26 at Laurieston War Memorial. T

A short parade will take place from 1.30pm led by a lone piper, followed by Royal British Legion members, veterans and Armed Forces cadets. The ceremony will begin at 2pm.

Guests include Lord Lieutenant Alan Simpson, Consul General of the Republic of Poland Łukasz Lutostański, Sir Iain MacMillan and Falkirk Provost Robert Bissett.

Last year' Special Forces event in Laurieston. Pic: Scott LoudenLast year' Special Forces event in Laurieston. Pic: Scott Louden
ASA president Councillor William Buchanan said: “The annual event is to give thanks to our Armed Forces and Special Forces, who protect our freedom 365 days a year.

"We are asking the local and wider community to come along and listen to the speakers before wreaths will be laid in memory of those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice, and for those who have served and are no longer with us.

"Each year, we also remember a local Operation Nimrod legend, John McAleese.”

