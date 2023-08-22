ASA Scotland: Event to remember the Armed Forces and Special Forces takes place in Falkirk

The Ancre Somme Association (ASA) Scotland Annual Armed Forces parade and ceremony will be held on Saturday, August 26 at Laurieston War Memorial. T

A short parade will take place from 1.30pm led by a lone piper, followed by Royal British Legion members, veterans and Armed Forces cadets. The ceremony will begin at 2pm.

Guests include Lord Lieutenant Alan Simpson, Consul General of the Republic of Poland Łukasz Lutostański, Sir Iain MacMillan and Falkirk Provost Robert Bissett.

Last year' Special Forces event in Laurieston. Pic: Scott Louden

ASA president Councillor William Buchanan said: “The annual event is to give thanks to our Armed Forces and Special Forces, who protect our freedom 365 days a year.

"We are asking the local and wider community to come along and listen to the speakers before wreaths will be laid in memory of those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice, and for those who have served and are no longer with us.