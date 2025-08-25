ASA Scotland Armed Forces Day parade in Laurieston in 25 pictures

Saturday’s event in Laurieston, organised by the Ancre Somme Association (ASA) Scotland charity, also remembered the country’s Special Forces. This was particularly poignant as John McAleese who was born and brought up in Laurieston was a member of the SAS team who took part in Operation Nimrod to rescue hostages from the Iranian Embassy siege and 2025 marks the 45th anniversary of the daring raid.

He is remembered locally with a memorial bust situated near the village’s war memorial which was unveiled four years ago.

Taking part in the parade where members of the Royal British Legion Grangemouth and the Ian Foster Military Vehicle Group Scotland, along with veterans, Royal Marine and Sea Cadets and Grangemouth Army Cadets.

Music was provided by the Bo’ness Community Accordion Band, while ASA Scotland’s forces sweetheart Georgina Mackenzie gave a moving performance of We’ll Meet Again and The White Cliffs of Dover, and piper Ethan Whyte led the gathering with traditional music

Guest speakers included Euan Stainbank MP, Stephen Kerr MSP, Padre Phil Patterson, and ASA Scotland President Baillie Billy Buchanan.

Baillie Billy Buchanan said: “We would like to thank everyone who attended and supported the event as well as our guest speakers. It was fantastic to see so many cadets on parade – they are a credit to their parents, their leaders, and our communities across Falkirk and Grangemouth.”

Euan Stainbank MP said: “I would like to congratulate ASA Scotland trustees and members for arranging this very important annual community event.”

While Stephen Kerr MSP said: “We must never forget freedom is not free. Thank you to our Armed Forces who keep us safe 365 days a year at home and abroad. It was great to see so many cadets, Veterans and military families – we owe them a debt of gratitude.”

ASA Scotland Chairman, West Lothian Councillor Harry Cartmill, reflected on the charity’s milestone year: “This year is the 10th Anniversary of the Ancre Somme Association Scotland charity. I would like to thank our hard-working trustees, members, and everyone who has assisted and supported us.

"We have raised thousands for charities, supported our veterans and tri-cadet forces, and engaged with schools across Scotland to share our Armed Forces heritage with thousands of young people. It is vital that our youth understand our past and the military heritage that has shaped our nation.

“Our charity has organised many successful commemorative and remembrance events over the past 10 years across Scotland. None of this would have been possible without the generous support of individuals, businesses, and organisations.”

At this year’s event, ASA Scotland Charity donated: £250 to the Royal Marines and Sea Cadets; £250 to the Grangemouth Army Cadets; and £150 to the Veterans’ Chaplaincy.

Laurieston Armed Forces Day 2025 Saturday's event took place in the heart of Laurieston. Photo: Michael Gillen

Laurieston Armed Forces Day 2025 A parade took place through the village. Photo: Michael Gillen

Laurieston Armed Forces Day 2025 Politicians also took part in the parade and later made speeches. Photo: Michael Gillen