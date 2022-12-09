Staged at Winchburgh Bowling Club, it brought together members of the community to see examples from their art workshops over the past six months.

Marking the end of the artist’s residency, it also saw the launch of a free ArtWays Winchburgh activity booklet which provides lots of creative tips for becoming an ‘art explorer’.

The ArtWays project – led by Winchburgh Developments Limited, West Lothian Council and Winchburgh Development Trust – was designed to bring out the creative side of the local community, as part of the area’s ongoing Public Art Strategy. More than 120 people of all ages took part in the workshops between March and October.

Local school pupils were delighted to be able to make their mark on the local park, pictured here having chalked the pavement.

Opening the exhibition, Gill said: “It is really uplifting to see everyone sharing fond memories of creating these artworks together over the past few months.

“Inspired by Winchburgh’s strong sense of community, the diversity of its landscape and everyone’s active enthusiasm for their local green spaces, these colourful displays of creativity reflect a sense of joy and pride.

"Each workshop was designed for all ages to take part, celebrating a community that is growing with a shared interest to explore and nurture the evolving green havens that make Winchburgh a green gateway for West Lothian adventures.”

Penny Lochhead, greenspace manager at Winchburgh Developments Ltd, was one of the partners on the project.

The event at the weekend gave everyone who had been involved in the project a chance to enjoy and celebrate all that had been achieved.

She said: “Gill has given us the perfect platform to move on to the next phase of our ‘Big W’ art plan. With many more artworks planned over the coming years, these public art projects are a really important and fun way to mark progress on site, bringing together communities old and new and showcasing Winchburgh’s rich heritage.

"A favourite moment for me was watching the school pupils proudly carrying their brightly decorated flags to ‘stake their claim’ on Auldcathie play park. It’s lovely to see these spaces coming to life through art.”

Hazel McLeod, from Winchburgh Community Development Trust, added: “It’s been great to be part of these creative projects bringing together our community in fun and engaging ways, using art as the connection and inspiration to get involved. It was great to see Gill work with the Good Companions Group in the village and bring their creations to life in the form of printed scarves for the ladies and ties for the men.”

ArtWays is one of five public art projects being delivered through Winchburgh’s ‘Big W’ Public Art Plan, managed by West Lothian Council’s arts officer, Camile Archer.

One of many artworks which were on display as part of the exhibition at the weekend.

Camille said: “It has been nice to see lots of people of all ages involved, from nursery up to the elderly. We look forward to building on this in the New Year.”

A legacy from the Artist in Residence will be a mural reflecting the community and its landscape on the path as people enter Auldcathie Park. The activity booklet for use by groups and schools is available to download on West Lothian Council’s web site.

Watching local school pupils marching into the park flying their flags was a special moment for everyone involved in the Artways project in Winchburgh.

People of all ages enjoyed getting creative and celebrating the area's proud heritage at a series of workshops held in the last six months.

Nursery pupils had a blast showing off their drawing skills at one of many workshops held in Winchburgh over the course of the last six months.