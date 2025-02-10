Artist's new Larbert exhibition shines spotlight on mental health

An artist is using his creative talents to help promote mental health positivity and will be holding an exhibition in the Falkirk area next month.

Steven McCrystal, who has a bipolar condition himself, will be holding the event in the D2 Creative Centre Lochlands Industrial Estate, Larbert on Friday, March 14.

He said: “Thankfully I've completely turned my life around and this exhibition is a product of that. The show will promote art therapy techniques and I hope to inspire other artists to get their demons down onto the canvas.”

Through the exhibition – which will include input from an art therapist from Falkirk’s Woodlands Resource Centre – Steven hopes to show people the reality of mental health problems and reduce the stigma surrounding them.

Steven McCrystal will be holding an art exhibition in Larbert next month designed to highlight and reduce the stigma surrounding mental health problems (Picture: Submitted)

“I think there’s work to be done with regards to a better understanding of the challenges associated with bipolar people,” he said. “I hope to confront, challenge, and hopefully enlighten people about mental health, and the bipolar illness especially.

"I think every creative bipolar person should do this to tackle the stigma and misunderstandings attached to any person with mental health challenges. More empathy. More compassion.

"More understanding is needed. Hopefully, these conversations will become a natural process with many people. All this insight without stigma, discrimination, or even being laughed at by the people who don’t understand the intricacies of people with mental health challenges.

"I want to be free in a free society. It’s as simple as that.”

Visit the D2 Creative Centre website for more information.