Artistic Falkirk area pupils ‘head’ into the world of Robert Burns

Provost Billy Buchanan, Falkirk councillors and representatives from the Robert Burns World Federation gathered together in Falkirk Council chambers recently to welcome the winners of the Robert Burns’ head sculpture competition.

There were three amazing entries from artistic groups of pupils at Larbert High School, Denny High School and St Mungo’s High School, but there could be only one winner and that was the youngsters from Larbert. The pupils sharing in the success were S5 art and design students Anna Milliken, Hilary Stupart and Aimee Wannan and S3’s Liwia Reuka. Robert Burns World Federation president Brian Goldie presented the youngsters with a framed print of the great Scottish Bard himself a trophy commemorating their success and £100. The competition certainly met the main objectives of organisers The Robert Burns World Federation, who are committed to advance the education of the public about the life, poetry and works of Robert Burns. The group does this by arrange competitions among school children and to conserve buildings and places associated with Robert Burns.