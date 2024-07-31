Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A firm which employs disabled workers to make NHS uniforms fears up to 60 jobs could be lost if the Scottish government doesn’t extend its contracts.

Haven Products is concerned it may have to close its factory at Central Business Park in Larbert if there is no more guaranteed work.

Staff, many of whom have a range of disabilities, fear they could lose their homes.

After ten years of carrying out the work, Haven bosses have been told that the number of tunics and trousers they make for NHS staff in Scotland will be drastically reduced before the current contract ends in November. A decision will then be taken on whether it will be renewed.

Calum Stewart, says the lives of people who have disabilities and work at Haven Products will be ruined if contracts aren’t renewed and they are made redundant. Pic: Contributed

A contract to digitally archive documents for the government ends today (Wednesday).

Karen Motherwell, head of Haven Products, said the move will “destroy” the firm with the loss of the contracts worth around £1.1 million.

Ms Motherwell said: "This double-whammy will destroy our business and immediately make 47 disabled workers redundant. When this happens, the factory at Larbert will not be economically sustainable and we'll have to close, making the remaining 13 staff redundant as well.

“The Scottish Government want to do the digitising work themselves at their records department in Saughton House, in Edinburgh.

Head of Haven products, Karen Motherwell says the loss of Scottish Government and NHS contracts will have a devastating effect on the workforce. Pic: Contributed

"Almost all of our staff are either, disadvantaged or vulnerable and unless the Scottish Government move to have the contracts re-instated, their decisions will have a devastating effect on our disabled workers.”

Among those fearing for his job is Calum Stewart, 28, from Bo’ness, who has Asperger's Syndrome.

He started on the production line for Haven almost ten years ago and was promoted to supervisor. He only bought a house with his fiancée only two months ago and fears he may lose it if made redundant.

He said: "I wouldn't have been able to save enough money to pay the deposit on the house, nor get a mortgage in the first place if I didn't have this job at Haven. If I'm made redundant and can't quickly find another job, I could well lose my house, as I wouldn't have a wage to pay the mortgage.”

"If this place closes a lot of my colleagues will struggle and find it difficult to get another job.

"Colleagues have told me they are petrified that this place will shut down. This is the only workplace locally that gives full-time work to people with disabilities."

Richard Leonard MSP has called for the government to act to safeguard the jobs, saying: “Businesses like Haven are a vital part of our economy and our community. I have contacted the relevant government ministers and Scottish Enterprise to demand immediate help to save this site and to help these jobs.”

A Scottish government spokesperson said: “Haven Products Ltd have done so much to provide employment for disabled and disadvantaged adults in Scotland.

“Scottish Enterprise have offered the firm advice and support with their current and future business model, and we strongly encourage Haven to engage with them.