Around 4000 people expected to attend Orange Order procession in Bo'ness

Around 4000 people are expected to converge on Bo’ness town centre tomorrow for an Orange Order procession.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 12:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 12:22 BST

Falkirk Council has said that coaches carrying participants for the event organised by the County Grand Lodge of the East will begin to arrive form 10.30am. The procession will begin shortly after 1.15pm and be cleared by 4.30pm.

The local authority has warned: “During this period, there will be a number of traffic restrictions in place throughout Bo’ness that will see disruption to access into the town centre, as well as residential areas as the procession takes place.”

The procession will leave from Douglas Park, turning left onto Dean Road to the location of the parked buses on Grangemouth Road via Erngath Road, Grange Terrace, Philpingstone Road, Cowdenhill Road, Grangepans, Links Road, Main Street, North Street, Seaview Place, Corbiehall, Kinneil Road and Grangemouth Road.

The procession will be through Bo'ness town centre. Pic: Falkirk CouncilThe procession will be through Bo'ness town centre. Pic: Falkirk Council
The full route through the town can be viewed here

