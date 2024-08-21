Armed Forces Day to be marked in Grangemouth by Royal British Legion
Members of the Royal British Legion Scotland will take part in a parade through Grangemouth at the weekend to mark Armed Forces Day.
They will leave the Royal British Legion clubhouse in Dundas Street at 12.15pm on Saturday, August 24 to follow a route through the town centre.
The 20 minute march will see them turn on to Wallace Street, head along Abbots Road, into Talbot Street, La Porte Precinct, Kerse Road before returning to the clubhouse.
A short service will then follow with refreshments and entertainment at the clubhouse.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.