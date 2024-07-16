Armed Forces Day taking place in Falkirk's Callendar Park
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The celebration will take place on Saturday, August 3 from 10am to 4pm in Callendar Park and will start with a parade from the heart of the town led by bands and a Clydesdale horse before arriving in the parkland.
There will be lots for all the family to enjoy throughout the day, including music from the bands, highland dancers, military vehicles and military re-enactments.
The event is being organised by the Ancre Somme Association Scotland in partnership with Falkirk Council.
It will also support the Purple Poppy charity which recognises the commitment shown by animals which have served and continue to serve alongside our Armed Forces.
ASA Scotland president Baillie William Buchanan said "The Purple Poppy remembers animals that serve our nation, we are also celebrating Armed Forces Day.
"This is a family event, a day of entertainment. We will have the Balaklava Pipe Band, Forth Bridges Accordion Band, music, highland dancers, singers, dog shows, horses, ponies, militarye-enactments, military vehicles, food and ice cream vans and lots of stalls.
"Bring the family and friendly dogs – we want Falkirk to enjoy this special day in Callendar Park, we are hoping to raise funds for animal charities."
Special guest on the day will be Alan Simpson, Lord Lieutenant of Stirling & Falkirk, who said: “I invite the people of Falkirk, Stirling and any visitors to come and enjoy a fun day in this beautiful park.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.