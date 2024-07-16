Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A special event to show support for the Armed Forces will be held in Falkirk next month.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The celebration will take place on Saturday, August 3 from 10am to 4pm in Callendar Park and will start with a parade from the heart of the town led by bands and a Clydesdale horse before arriving in the parkland.

There will be lots for all the family to enjoy throughout the day, including music from the bands, highland dancers, military vehicles and military re-enactments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event is being organised by the Ancre Somme Association Scotland in partnership with Falkirk Council.

Previewing the event in Callendar Park are Purple Poppy champion Lorraine Lees, left, with her two dog mascots, St Bernard Sorcha and Irish wolfhound Aofie,; Armed Forces champion James McAleese; Baillie Billy Buchanan, Ancre Somme president; Clydesdale horse Malky with owner Emma. Pic: Contributed

It will also support the Purple Poppy charity which recognises the commitment shown by animals which have served and continue to serve alongside our Armed Forces.

ASA Scotland president Baillie William Buchanan said "The Purple Poppy remembers animals that serve our nation, we are also celebrating Armed Forces Day.

"This is a family event, a day of entertainment. We will have the Balaklava Pipe Band, Forth Bridges Accordion Band, music, highland dancers, singers, dog shows, horses, ponies, militarye-enactments, military vehicles, food and ice cream vans and lots of stalls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Bring the family and friendly dogs – we want Falkirk to enjoy this special day in Callendar Park, we are hoping to raise funds for animal charities."

Special guest on the day will be Alan Simpson, Lord Lieutenant of Stirling & Falkirk, who said: “I invite the people of Falkirk, Stirling and any visitors to come and enjoy a fun day in this beautiful park.”