Armed Forces Day In pictures: Grangemouth shows appreciation for troops past and present

The weather may have been wet but it did not dampen the spirits of those who marched in Grangemouth to pay tribute to the sacrifices of armed forces personnel.

By James Trimble
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 5:45 pm
Updated Monday, 23rd August 2021, 5:50 pm

Falkirk Provost Billy Buchanan joined veterans at Grangemouth’s Royal British Legion branch, in Dundas Street, just before noon on Saturday, August 21, to pay respects to service personnel who gave their lives in past conflicts and those who still continue to protect the country.

It was a more intimate affair than previous years, but everyone carried out their duties with sincerity and dignity.

A piper plays in front of Murray Robertsons mural at Grangemouth British Legion during Armed Forces Day

Photo: Michael Gillen

Colours are presented at Grangemouth Armed Forces Day

Photo: Michael Gillen

Provost Billy Buchanan addresses the veterans during Grangemouth Armed Forces Day

Photo: Michael Gillen

The Grangemouth British Legion garden was looking particularly colourful during this year's Armed Forces Day

Photo: Michael Gillen

