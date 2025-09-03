Armed Forces charity funds boost by Grangemouth Argyll's monetary reinforcement

Armed Forces charity ASA Scotland will be able to continue its vital work thanks to a generous cash donation from the Grangemouth branch of the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders Regimental Association.

The £500 will go some way to assist ASA Scotland Charity as it provides support to veterans, military families, schools and communities across Scotland.

ASA Scotland chairman Harry Cartmill said: “On behalf of ASA Scotland Charity trustees and members, thank you for this very kind donation. This will help us create more memorials for schools and communities.

“Without donations from the public, businesses and organisations, we would not be able to continue our voluntary work across the country.”

Members of the Grangemouth branch of the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders Regimental Association present the £500 donation to ASA Scotland Charity (Picture: Submitted)

The donation also highlighted the strong bond between veterans’ organisations and ASA Scotland Charity.

John Graham, chairman of the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders Regimental Association Grangemouth branch, said: “Our Veterans fully support this brilliant charity that has achieved so much in just 10 years.

“The charity works with schools, communities, and the tri-cadet forces. We attended their fantastic event in Bathgate to commemorate D-Day 80, and we also supported Armed Forces Day in Callendar Park organised by ASA Scotland Charity.

“This means a lot to our veterans — well done and keep up the great work.”

Now celebrating its 10th Anniversary, ASA Scotland Charity continues to grow in its mission to ensure that the sacrifices of the Armed Forces are remembered, while inspiring younger generations through education and community events.

Visit the charity’s website for more information on the good work it does throughout the country.

