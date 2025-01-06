Argylls' museum talks will get attention of Falkirk history buffs and veterans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The museum devoted to the proud history Forth Valley’s Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders is now telling the tale of one of the regiment’s stiffest challenges.

The gruelling battlefield reality of the Boer War is told in blistering detail from the viewpoint of the famous Scots regiment in the latest of the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders Museum’s acclaimed Winter Lectures at 11am on Saturday, January 11.

Entitled The 91st’s Service in the South African (Boer) War 1899-1902, the talk by Colonel AK Miller CBE, chairman of the Stirling Castle-based museum, will describe how the Scots regiment’s proud history did little to prepare it for a highly motivated and strategically resourceful foe.

Drawing on vivid, unpublished material from the Argylls’ extensive archives at Stirling Castle, he will describe how soldiers of the gold-enriched Boer republics the Orange Free State and the Transvaal faced off against the Argylls in three bloody confrontations within three months.

The Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders' exploits during the Boer War will be revealed in a new talk at the regiment's museum (Picture: Submitted)

Colonel Miller’s talk will also look at the origins of the Boer War and the setbacks faced by the Argylls and other British regiments as they struggled against a highly manoeuvrable and resourceful partisan force fighting on its home ground.

Alan Carmichael, chief executive of the Argylls Museum, said: “Education and outreach are important parts of the museum’s mission and the time is ripe for a fresh look at the Boer War. Now in its fourth year, the word-of-mouth success of our Winter Lecture series shows us how much appetite there is out there to learn more

about how a great Scottish regiment impacted global history.

Visit the website for more information.