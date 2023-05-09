David Grigore and Poppy Waterall are members of the Grangemouth detachment of the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders Army Cadet Force. Both are Lance Corporals and were among ten cadets from across Scotland selected to represent the Battalion and parade in London on Saturday.

For Poppy, 13, it saw her following in her great-grandfather Robert Dunlop’s footsteps as 70 years before he took part in the late Queen’s Coronation as a member of the Scots Guards.

The Graeme High pupil has only been in the cadets for a year and couldn’t believe when she was selected to be part of the historic day.

Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders ACF with Cadet LCpl Poppy Waterall, front, and Cadet LCpl David Grigore, back left on parade at the Coronation

The cadets left from Stirling on Friday morning and were billeted in a cadet camp near Sandhurst, travelling into central London early on Saturday morning.

Mum Rebekah Waterall explained: “They were on lining the route in Whitehall just past the Cenotaph and saw the procession going to and from Westminster Abbey. When it passed after the Coronation, the cadets marched up the Mall and were right at the front of the Buckingham Palace gates when the Royal Family came out onto the balcony.

"It was an amazing experience. Poppy said they turned round and could just see thousands and thousands of people behind them all waving and cheering. Definitely a day they will never forget.”

Rebekah said she was watching the parade on TV back home in Falkirk and caught a brief glimpse of Poppy and the other cadets when the King and Queen went past.

The cadets lined the Coronation route in Whitehall

Poppy joined the cadets last year when she was looking for a new interest. Her mum added: “She’d tried dancing and lots of other things. I’d been in the Sea Cadets and suggested that but she decided to go along and see what the Army Cadets offered.

"She just loves it. I don’t think she realised all the different opportunities there would be. Already she has been on lots of different trips and recently became a Cadet Lance Corporal. She just wants to keep going and see what the future brings.”

A spokesperson for the Battalion said: “This was a truly momentous occasion and a special experience for each of our cadets. The Battalion would like to thank the team of volunteers who made this happen and also our fantastic cadets for representing the battalion and emulating the values and standards of the Army Cadet Force.”

Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders ACF had a bird's eye view when the Royal Family came onto the balcony at Buckingham Palace to watch the Red Arrows flypast