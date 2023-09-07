News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses

Are you brave enough to complete a firewalk for Maggie's Forth Valley?

People are once again being asked to brave the hot coals and walk on fire to help fundraise of Maggie’s Forth Valley as its popular Firewalk event returns.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 7th Sep 2023, 15:15 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The event will be taking place at the centre in Larbert on Thursday, October 26.

Cristina Pouso, centre fundraising manager for Maggie’s Forth Valley, said: “This will be our fourth Firewalk at Maggie’s as it’s proved hugely popular with our supporters. It’s such a unique event and we’re so lucky to be able to host it at our centre. We’re having a spooktacular themed night for Hallowe'en and will have pizza and hot drinks for firewalkers and spectators.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Everyone who takes part in the event will complete a safety seminar and a motivational session before completing the challenge.

Maggie's Firewalk returns next month to raise funds for the Larbert-based centre. (Pic: Michael Gillen)Maggie's Firewalk returns next month to raise funds for the Larbert-based centre. (Pic: Michael Gillen)
Maggie's Firewalk returns next month to raise funds for the Larbert-based centre. (Pic: Michael Gillen)
Most Popular

Registration for the Firewalk is £30 and Maggie’s are asking that each person taking part raise £100 to help people affected by a cancer diagnosis.

To register to walk over coals at 1200 degrees to raise funds for the charity visit https://bit.ly/3OY3Glq or contact the fundraising team by calling 01324 868078 or email [email protected].

Related topics:FirewalkLarbert