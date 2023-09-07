Are you brave enough to complete a firewalk for Maggie's Forth Valley?

Watch more videos on Shots!

The event will be taking place at the centre in Larbert on Thursday, October 26.

Cristina Pouso, centre fundraising manager for Maggie’s Forth Valley, said: “This will be our fourth Firewalk at Maggie’s as it’s proved hugely popular with our supporters. It’s such a unique event and we’re so lucky to be able to host it at our centre. We’re having a spooktacular themed night for Hallowe'en and will have pizza and hot drinks for firewalkers and spectators.”

Everyone who takes part in the event will complete a safety seminar and a motivational session before completing the challenge.

Maggie's Firewalk returns next month to raise funds for the Larbert-based centre. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Registration for the Firewalk is £30 and Maggie’s are asking that each person taking part raise £100 to help people affected by a cancer diagnosis.