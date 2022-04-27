Are Falkirk's youngsters gambling away their future?

One youngster stated: “I gamble every day, usually at least £5 which can leave me with not enough money. It's a bad habit.”

Developed by the Health and Social Care Alliance (ALLIANCE), Fast Forward and Young Scot, the research featured a survey of 545 Scottish youngsters, who shared how they feel about gambling and gaming – how often they play and whether they think young people should have say on gambling and gaming laws and regulations.

The research highlights the impact that gambling is having on Scottish young people, and their desire to have influence over gambling and gambling-like gaming policy and law in Scotland.

New research has highlighted the link between video gaming and gambling

ALLIANCE chief officer of development Sara Redmond said: “Young people are being harmed by gambling. They are exposed to gambling advertisements from a

young age, which can have a lasting impact on their gambling participation later in life.

"The voices of young people have been clear; greater action is needed. They have demonstrated a clear appetite to lead this change, to have their voices heard and have influence over these issues and how they affect Scottish young people.

"We must continue working with them to ensure the solutions are designed with them, not for them.”

Some of the key findings include almost a quarter of respondents, 24 per cent, stated they had taken part in a gambling activity in the last 12 months with 39 per cent of those aged over 18, and 28 per cent aged 16 to 18 and 12 per cent aged under 16.

A quarter, 25 per cent, of respondents who gambled in the last 12 months said their gambling had impacted them.

Most young people who took part – 92 per cent – stated that they had played a video game in the last 12 months, while 60 per cent of them admitted they had opened a loot box – an in game feature that gives players access to rewards.

Advertising was identified as the biggest similarity between video games and gambling, with over a third, 36 per cent, of youngsters saying it is “very” similar.

Young Scot external relations director Reid Aiton said: “The findings from our recent survey with Fast Forward and the ALLIANCE give us helpful insight into the number of young people taking part in gambling activities and what impact this is having on their lives.

"At Young Scot, we work hard to support young people to be system changers and influencers by sharing power with organisations and tackling society’s toughest challenges.

"We are delighted over 540 young people gave their time and took part in this research. We are also inspired to see that nearly 85 per cent said young people in Scotland should be supported to have their say on the laws around gambling and gambling-like gaming features.”

Allie Cherry-Byrnes, Fast Forward chief executive officer, added: “A quarter of respondents reported being impacted by their own gambling and a third of those close to someone who gambles regularly reported that it had worried them.