Archaeological survey work to start at South Queensferry development

Photo taken from the site of the planned new CALA homes, showing the Queensferry Crossing as well as the Forth Rail and Road bridges.

As a condition of the approval of the development - which has been named Queensferry Heights – CALA must ensure a satisfactory completion of the survey. This includes the stripping of topsoil by heavy machinery to ensure any historically significant items are recorded and removed from site.

Given the location’s popularity, not least with local dog-walkers, CALA has fenced off the entire site and is engaging with direct neighbours, elected officials and Queensferry Community Council to ensure locals are made well aware.

Derek Lawson, strategic land director with CALA Homes, said: “The local community has been highly engaged throughout the planning process. It is of great importance to us that this continues throughout the life of the development.

An aerial shot showing the site, marked in red.

“This survey is a standard process and one of a number of conditions that we must meet. We’re hoping to formally start developing Queensferry Heights in early April 2022 and will continue to liaise with the community and neighbours.”

CALA formally received planning permission for Queensferry Heights in mid-November 2022.

This followed the conclusion of a legal agreement confirming financial contributions totalling more than £2.2 million to be paid by CALA to City of Edinburgh Council towards education, transport and healthcare.