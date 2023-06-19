Applicants curry favour with Falkirk planners to change use of Laurieston pub
An application was lodged with Falkirk Council seeking to change the use of a former public house to create an Indian restaurant.
By James Trimble
Published 19th Jun 2023, 09:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 09:16 BST
Kashiram Bhandari was looking for permission for his application, validated by Falkirk Council on April 18, to change the use of Lauries public house at 61 Mary Street, Laurieston to create the Mount View Indian and Nepalese Restaurant and Takeaway.
The application, dealt with by planning officers acting under delegated powers, was given the green light on Friday, June 16.