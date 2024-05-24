Applicant hopes plans for boxing academy in Denny do not go down rocky road
Plans have been lodged with Falkirk Council to change the use of a building to create a boxing academy.
Colin Hamilton lodged an application with the local authority on Monday, May 20, which was subsequently validated on Wednesday, May 22, to change the property at Unit 3 Duncarron Industrial Estate, in Denny, from Class 5 (general industrial) to Class 11 (assembly and leisure).
The proposal will be decided on by planning officers acting under delegated powers no later than July 21.
