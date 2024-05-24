Applicant hopes plans for boxing academy in Denny do not go down rocky road

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans have been lodged with Falkirk Council to change the use of a building to create a boxing academy.

Colin Hamilton lodged an application with the local authority on Monday, May 20, which was subsequently validated on Wednesday, May 22, to change the property at Unit 3 Duncarron Industrial Estate, in Denny, from Class 5 (general industrial) to Class 11 (assembly and leisure).