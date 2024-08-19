Applicant hopes fortune will smile on her bid to turn Falkirk dental surgery into a home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emma Griffiths lodged an application with Falkirk Council on July 30, which was subsequently validated on August 14, to change the use of the premises at 18 Meeks Road, Falkirk, from a dental/medical practice to a house.

The listed address in the online planning documents of 18 Meeks Road, was most recently associated with Central Orthodontics.

Planning officers acting under delegated powers will deal with the proposal and take a decision no later than the deadline date of October 13.