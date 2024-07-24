Appeal will give Macrobert panto tickets to children across Forth Valley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It may only be July but thoughts are already turning to the festive period for one Forth Valley venue.

The Macrobert Arts Centre has this week announced the return of its annual Christmas Appeal, which provides local disadvantaged families and young people with tickets to its pantomime production of Snow White this December.

The centre is encouraging donations with the aim of raising £9000 – enough to provide over 400 panto tickets to children and young people across Forth Valley.

Lisa Robertson, development manager at the centre, said: “For many people in our communities, experiencing the joy of panto is out of reach. As a charity, we aim to raise funds through our Christmas Appeal that will give a gift of a ticket to Snow White to those from disadvantaged backgrounds across Forth Valley. The excitement and joy we see when audiences join us for some festive fun is truly heartwarming, and we hope to spread that feeling to many children, young people and families this December.”

The Macrobert Arts Centre has launched its Christmas appeal. Pic: Contributed