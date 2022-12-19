Casey Beattie, 15, has been missing since 9pm on Friday, December 16.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information on her whereabouts to help them trace her.

She was last seen in Bo’ness, but officers say she has links to Falkirk and its surrounding areas.