Appeal to trace missing teenager Casey Beattie last seen in Bo'ness
Police are appealing for information to help them trace a teenager who has been missing since Friday evening.
By Fiona Dobie
40 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
19th Dec 2022, 2:40pm
Casey Beattie, 15, has been missing since 9pm on Friday, December 16.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information on her whereabouts to help them trace her.
She was last seen in Bo’ness, but officers say she has links to Falkirk and its surrounding areas.
Anyone with any information that could help the police is urged to call 101 quoting incident 4150 of December 16, 2022.