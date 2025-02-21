Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A family from Whitecross have been blown away by the response to a fundraising appeal for their dog.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In less than a week, the McCanns GoFundMe appeal has managed to secure £1780 which will allow them to proceed with three-year-old Luna’s cataract surgery.

However, Lauren and Ryan and their two boys, Robbie (9) and eight-month-old Archie, are hoping they can reach £3000 by next Thursday, February 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For this would allow the specialist veterinary team dealing with their beloved pet to carry out the advanced surgery their rescue dog so desperately needs to save her sight.

Aged just three years old, Luna is at risk of losing her eyesight.

Lauren said: “At just three years old, Luna has been diagnosed with generalised progressive retinal atrophy (PRA) and cataracts in both eyes.

“She’s already blind in her right eye and her left eye is rapidly deteriorating; without surgery she is expected to lose her remaining vision entirely within a year.

“Additional complications due to issues with both posterior lenses and fluid leaking into the back of her eye are also causing inflammation and severe pain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a result, we’re hoping she can have more advanced surgery with laser retinopexy to significantly reduce the chance of retinal detachment after the procedure – and ultimately this would save her eyesight.

Luna had a tough start in life but was adopted in November 2021 and is now much loved by her family - Ryan, Archie, Robbie and Lauren.

“Sadly, our insurance only covers 75 per cent of the total cost so we’re facing significant new expenses and have difficulties funding the advanced surgery costs.”

Luna is a mixed-breed rescue whom the McCanns adopted from North Macedonia, via the charity Amos, in November 2021. She had a tough start to life but has become a much-loved member of the family.

“She was found looking through rubbish bins for food, very mangy and with fleas,” said Lauren. “It was also clear that she’d suffered trauma, although we’re not sure exactly what.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A friend of ours got a dog through Amos and we were determined to go down the rescue route too but we couldn’t meet some of the conditions placed on us by local rescue centres.

Advanced surgery is required to save Luna's eyesight.

“We looked on the Amos website and fell in love with Luna right away; she was only three months old and a ball of fluff.”

At that time, Lauren was working as a digital marketing manager with Sweetdram Distillery. When the business closed, Lauren and Ryan decided it was an ideal time to have another child and wee Archie was born eight months ago.

The couple, who are both originally from Edinburgh, decided to set up home for their expanding family in Whitecross in July last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They quickly settled into their new home and Luna loved being able to explore the local park land, with Kinneil Estate being a particular favourite.

However, two months ago they noticed Luna was having difficulty with her eyesight.

“Her right eye always had a wee wobble but the vets thought that was down to the trauma she had suffered,” said Lauren.

“About two months ago, when we were on our evening walks, we noticed she would walk into lamp posts and fences. Then her right eye started to get cloudy and we thought it was cataracts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Two weeks ago, she had eaten something poisonous and we had to take her to the emergency vet – she was shaking all over and clearly in a great deal of pain.

“We were referred to specialists at Veterinary Vision and that’s when the PRA was diagnosed.

“While the cataract surgery will help, without the advanced laser retinopexy there’s a chance she could end up permanently blind and in pain. She’s only three so we want to do all that we can to help her.”

Ryan works as a videographer with the People's Postcode Lottery but Lauren is currently a stay at home mum, looking after Archie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So they decided to launch the GoFundMe a week ago in a bid to save Luna’s eyesight.

Lauren added: “People have been incredibly generous and we can’t thank everyone enough for their support.

“Luna is booked in for surgery next Thursday morning and we’re hoping to raise £3000 by then so that she can have the advanced surgery.

“My old boss at Sweetdram Distillery, Daniel Fisher, donated £1000 – it was an amazing boost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But every penny counts and we’re grateful to everyone who has so far donated. Times are tough so it really does mean the world to us.

“We just want to give Luna the best chance possible – she’s our best friend. She’s only three and has a lot of life in her yet.”

If you would like to help save Luna’s sight, visit www.gofundme.com/f/help-us-give-luna-her-sight-back.