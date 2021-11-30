Appeal to Falkirk people to back survey to help end mental health stigma

The Scottish Mental Illness Stigma Survey, aims to interview people across the district with an experience of complex mental illnesses to get a full-scope of the stigma and discrimination surrounding mental health.

Participants will need to be aged 18 or over, with an experience of severe, complex and/or enduring mental illnesses.

The new survey is open to both people who have received a formal diagnosis, as well as those who have self-diagnosed.

Liam Rankin (Pic: Marc Turner)

The survey will be conducted by See me, a national programme to end mental health stigma, along with the Mental Health Foundation Scotland, with assistance from Glasgow Caledonian University.

The data collected will be analysed and used to help shape policy, support, and services across the country.

But, above all, the survey hopes to address the most severe stigma and discrimination people in Scotland with poor mental health face.

Liam Rankin, a See me volunteer, said: “By listening to people’s experiences, we can make change.”

And he added: “More serious mental health problems are still hugely stigmatised in society.

“People assume they understand what it is – but this survey will show what life is really like.”Liam continued: “By taking part in the survey, you can have a real impact – for yourself, for your family and friends, and for other people who are struggling.”

Potential participants can find full information, including eligibility requirements, at https://www.seemescotland.org/StigmaSurvey

