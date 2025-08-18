Appeal for more people to help Bo'ness community group

A charity which works to “make Bo’ness better” is appealing for help.

Bo’net – the Bo’ness Networking Group – is looking for new committee members and event volunteers.

The organisation, which supports community groups and has organised projects such as the 2022 revamp at Bo’ness Hospital Garden, needs fresh faces to keep growing.

Secretary Adrian Mahoney said: “Bo’net is all about bringing people together. We need friendly, committed people to join us – whether as trustees or event helpers. We're looking for individuals who share our passion for Bo'ness.

Working to make Bo'ness better, Bo’net has acquired funding to deliver community safety initiatives like the garden revamp at Bo'ness Hospital, which was delivered in 2022. Pic: Contributed

“It’s a chance to give something back to Bo’ness, meet new people and keep good things happening here.”

Anyone interested can find full details on the Bo’net website at www.bonet.org.uk or call 01506 823714.

Trustees help decide the charity’s main goals and priorities for the coming years. They also make sure the organisation is well-managed and follow charity rules.

Volunteer committee members are expected to attend a few meetings each year. Past committee experience is not essential and training and support will be given.

However, trustees have to live in Bo’ness and be members of Bo’net – you can join on the group’s website.

The organisation is also looking for people who can help with events.

Adrian said: “Earlier this year, we ran a training event for local community groups delivered entirely with the help of volunteers – from running the course to serving refreshments.

“The response was fantastic and that success was down to those who gave their time.

“With more volunteers, we can do even more for the community.”

Bo’net provides a directory of local groups on its website. It also sends out regular newsletters to local groups. Anyone can sign up for free alerts at www.bonet.org.uk.

A banking hub was set up in the town this summer, following lobbying from Bo’net. It has also helped deliver free audio guides and maps to promote the town and an online guide for visitors to check out the area’s Roman connections.