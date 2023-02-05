News you can trust since 1845
Appeal for information to trace missing Grangemouth man last seen in London

Police are appealing for information to help trace a Grangemouth man who has been reported missing.

By Fiona Dobie
23 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Feb 2023, 6:25pm
Police are appealing for information to trace Stuart MacMillan, from Grangemouth.
Stuart MacMillan, 52, was last seen in the Kingston-Upon-Thames area of London at around 8.45pm on Wednesday, February 1. He stated his intention was to return home to Grangemouth, but there has been no contact since.

Stuart is described as being white, 6ft, with short brown hair. Officers are asking anyone with any information on his whereabouts, or any possible sightings, to come forward.

Constable Ross Christie, from Grangemouth Police Station, said: “Along with Stuart’s family, we are growing more concerned for his wellbeing, the more time passes since he was last in contact. If you have seen or heard from him, or have any information which could assist our efforts, please call police on 101, quoting incident 1667 of February 3, 2023.”

