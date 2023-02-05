Appeal for information to trace missing Grangemouth man last seen in London

Police are appealing for information to trace Stuart MacMillan, from Grangemouth.

Stuart MacMillan, 52, was last seen in the Kingston-Upon-Thames area of London at around 8.45pm on Wednesday, February 1. He stated his intention was to return home to Grangemouth, but there has been no contact since.

Stuart is described as being white, 6ft, with short brown hair. Officers are asking anyone with any information on his whereabouts, or any possible sightings, to come forward.

