Appeal for help to trace missing Denny man

Police are appealing for help to trace a 35-year-old man reported missing from Denny.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 11:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jul 2023, 11:07 BST

Derek Enterkin was last seen around 8pm on Friday, July 21, in the Little Denny Road area of the town.

He is described as around 6ft, of muscular build with dark brown hair and beard. When last seen he was wearing a white sweatshirt, navy blue body warmer and green shorts.

Sergeant Niall Chisholm said: “Concerns are growing for Derek’s welfare and we want to make sure he is safe and well. “If anyone has seen Derek or knows where he is then please get in touch.”Anyone who can assist is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 3447 of Saturday, July 22, 2023.

