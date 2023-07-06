Officers are appealing for help from the public to trace William Taylor who has been reported missing from Stirling. The 76-year-old was last seen in the area of Clark Street in Stirling around 9am today.

William is described as being around 5ft 7ins with short white hair. He was last seen wearing a grey jacket, green jumper, grey trousers and white trainers. He also walks with the assistance of a walking frame.

Sergeant William Diamond said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for William's welfare and are asking anyone who knows where he might be to please come forward. If you have seen William, please do not hesitate to contact 101 and quote incident number 1224 of July 6."