News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Appeal after dog handed in to Fife vet after being found in Falkirk

A plea has been made to trace the owners of a dog handed into a Fife vet after being found in Falkirk.

By Allan Crow
Friday, 9th September 2022, 9:54 am

The female Lhasa Apso was handed into a Kirkcaldy vet earlier this week.

It has been found in Falkirk.

The Safer Communities Fife team appealed for help to get her home.

The dog was taken to kennels in Fife

Most Popular

The dog was taken to Whitehill Kennels in Cowdenbeath.

FalkirkFifeKirkcaldy