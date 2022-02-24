Appeal after dog from Falkirk put down after being found seriously ill outside shops in Paisley
A dog reported missing in Falkirk last year has been found seriously ill in Paisley, and put to sleep.
Now the Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after the French Bulldog was discovered outside shops in the west coast town at 1:00am on Valentine’s Day.
It was neutered and estimated by 11 years of age.
Laura McIntyre, Scottish SPCA chief inspector, said, “He was microchipped to an address in Falkirk but was reported missing in June 2021.
“The dog was in generally poor condition, and was suffering from a severely ulcerated eye. "He could not use his back legs and would not eat.”
She said the charity was keen to find out how the dog ended up in the area in such a poor condition - and why he was left alone when he was clearly unwell and in pain.
If you have any information, call the SSPCA confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.