Apex Vets: Popular fun day returns at Denny veterinary practice
A busy vet practice threw open its doors at the weekend to host a family fun day.
Apex Vets in Winchester Avenue previously held the popular events pre-pandemic but they’ve not been able to hold them for the last two years.
And given the crowds who turned up on Saturday afternoon, the community has missed them.
Their two nominated charities this year are the Street Vet providing services to pets of homeless people, and the Pet Fostering Service, helping pets from people who fall on hard times or illness.
