Apex Vets: Popular fun day returns at Denny veterinary practice

A busy vet practice threw open its doors at the weekend to host a family fun day.

By Jill Buchanan
Monday, 5th September 2022, 5:23 pm

Apex Vets in Winchester Avenue previously held the popular events pre-pandemic but they’ve not been able to hold them for the last two years.

And given the crowds who turned up on Saturday afternoon, the community has missed them.

Their two nominated charities this year are the Street Vet providing services to pets of homeless people, and the Pet Fostering Service, helping pets from people who fall on hard times or illness.

Cameron of Caledonia Alpacas with Isla, seven, from Falkirk

Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden

No chickens have been harmed in the making of these balloon models ... Holly, 16, and Nikita, 17, with one of the fun activities people enjoyed.

Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden

Two pretty little pussy cats - Amiya, three, fom Bonnybridge and Nancy, three, from Denny

Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden

Varrie, Lorna and Linda from the British Hen Welfare Trust with Eva-Rose, five, from Larbert

Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden

