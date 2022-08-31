Apex Vets: Open day at popular Denny vet practice
A popular event for animal lovers returns next month.
Apex Vets will once again by hosting an open day at their Denny premises on Saturday, September 3.
Falkirk MP John McNally will cut the ribbon at noon at 36 Winchester Avenue with the event running until 4pm.
The vets last held their open day in 2019 and are delighted that they are able to once again host the community.
Vet Doug Paterson said: “The famous Apex charity tombola is back with hundreds of prizes from local businesses. Out two nominated charities this year are the Street Vet providing vet services to pets of homeless people, and the Pet Fostering Service helping pets of people who fall on hard times or have illness. All proceeds from the day will be split between these two charities.”
There will be lots of animals for people of all ages to pet and hold, including two alpacas, an owl magic display and various reptiles and snakes.
And for the pet who has aspirations of the winner’s podium there will be a doggy sports day with prizes and rosettes for taking part.
Budding vets can get a tour behind the scenes of the Apex premises, includign the operating theatres, wards and x-ray room.
Youngsters can enjoy face painting, free balloon modelling and a bouncy castle. New for this year will be the premium coffee shack with a colouring station and charity book sale.
There will also be e-bike trial rides, a charity exhibition, stalls marketplace and the popular charity bake sale with free tea and coffee for everyone