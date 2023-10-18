Anyone for tennis? Falkirk area courts reopen after extensive refurbishment

Park tennis courts in the Falkirk area have officially reopened after a £32,569 renovation managed by the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) and funded by the UK Government.

Tennis courts in Dollar Park in Falkirk and Zetland Park in Grangemouth among those to have benefited from the investment.

An official opening ceremony was held at the Zetland Park courts recently, hosted by Falkirk Council Sport Development team, local families from Falkirk community,

Grant Shearer from Tennis Scotland and Martin Day MP for East Falkirk.

The new look Zetland Park tennis courts officially reopen, giving people a chance to try them out (Picture: Submitted)

Mr Day said: “I’m delighted the tennis courts at Zetland Park have received upgrades which encourage more residents to pick up a racket and play. The courts are

popular with local residents and a big asset for the community, so I’m glad they’ve felt the benefit from these improvements.“Funding for grassroots sports is essential to ensuring people in our community are as active, healthy and happy as possible. And who knows we might just discover

the next Andy Murray or Emma Raducanu.”

During the event there was an opportunity for people from the local community to pick up a racket and get on court for a range of tennis sessions.

The tennis courts at Zetland Park in Grangemouth officially reopen following extensive refurbishment (Picture: Submitted)

The courts have undergone extensive work to ensure viability for years to come, including repainting, new fencing and a new gate system. This nationwide programme

of investment is seeing thousands of existing park tennis courts in poor or unplayable condition brought back to life for the benefit of communities across the country,

providing vital opportunities for children and adults to get active.

As well as weekly free park tennis sessions, with equipment provided, the new courts will host Local Tennis Leagues, giving people the opportunity to get involved in friendly and social local competitions.

The LTA and Falkirk Council will work together to ensure free park tennis sessions are available on the courts providing regular opportunities for anyone to pick up a racket and play.

Councillor Paul Garner, Falkirk Council sports spokesperson, said: “Park tennis courts are vital in providing opportunities for children and adults to get active, delivering

significant physical and mental health and wellbeing benefits to participants.