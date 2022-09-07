Anti-poverty charity project set to expand into Falkirk

The initiative, led by The Cottage Family Centre in Kirkcaldy, in conjunction with Amazon and 60 other Fife charities and organisations started in January.

It has distributed over 200,000 surplus goods from Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Dunfermline to families in need.

With the likes of social work, churches, community groups, foodbanks and health centres all involved, organisations work collectively to get the help needed to people as quickly as possible.

The charity partnership has already helped 33,000 families across Fife. It is now expanding its reach to help those in Falkirk, Edinburgh and the Lothians. Pic: Gareth Easton

Through the project, Amazon and other retail partners have donated a wide range of essential items including toilet roll, nappies, bedding, home furnishings, lighting and electrical products to meet the requirements of local families.

The initiative provides a range of support to those who are vulnerable to social exclusion as a result of poverty, poor housing, unemployment, relationship breakdown, drug and alcohol problems or other health-related issues.

And now it has been announced the project is being expanded to other parts of Scotland, including here in Falkirk.

An additional 500 charities and organisations are getting involved offering support to families in Falkirk, Edinburgh and the Lothians, and it is anticipated that by the end of the year more than 50,000 families will have received help from the project.

From left, Pauline Buchan of The Cottage Family Centre; John Boumphrey of Amazon and former Prime Minister Gordon Brown at the distribution warehouse in Lochgelly. Pic: Gareth Easton.

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown has been involved in setting up the initiative from the start in Fife.

He said: “We know that families who are now facing the most difficult of times need the greatest possible support, and in just 30 weeks nearly one-quarter of a million goods has already been given to 33,000 families, thanks to Amazon’s help and the support of their employees in Fife.

"Now we are ready to widen the number of companies involved and extend support to 50,000 families.

“The project works because the companies have the goods and we know the people who need them.

"It started with Amazon and The Cottage Family Centre, and is now ready to make its next move into Edinburgh, the Lothians and central Scotland.”

John Boumphrey, UK country manager at Amazon, added: “We are proud to work with The Cottage Family Centre and an ever-expanding coalition of charities and other partners in collaboration with former Prime Minister Gordon Brown to help families in need across Fife, Falkirk, Edinburgh and the Lothians.

"This is a model that works and can scale.

"Amazon is providing the logistics and fulfilment know-how, funding as well as product donations from our site in Dunfermline, but by working with the coalition we are getting the right products to the right people quickly.

“We started in January with a goal of helping 13,000 families and we’re now on track to help more than 50,000 by the end of this year, thanks to the outstanding support from charities and other businesses who are providing donations.”

Pauline Buchan, head of The Cottage Family Centre in Kirkcaldy who launched the initiative, said: “The rate in which the project has grown to be able to meet the needs of so many children, young people and their families to date has been nothing short of astounding, and I am hugely proud of what we have all been able to achieve.