Another Linlithgow protest planned after pub name change announced

Protestors outside the Black Bitch tavern at a previous protest against Greene King's plans to change the pub's name.

The historic pub is to be renamed The Willow Tree following a public consultation by the brewer amid concerns that the old name was racist, a claim disputed by campaigners given the name’s local historic links.

Greene King’s original proposal in November to rename the pub The Black Hound was met with anger in Linlithgow, with a community buyout planned by campaigners and support for the campaign from local politicians and West Lothian Council.

A protest is due to be held at Linlithgow Cross on Saturday by the Action committee to save Black Bitch name, with details still to be confirmed.

Alistair Old from the committee said: “We're appalled at Greene King's refusal to accept the massive and widespread opposition to changing the historic name Black Bitch on our pub in what clearly has become a vendetta against the overwhelming support to keep the historic name of the pub.

“They claim that they listened to the community and accepted that the Black Hound would impact negatively on the town’s emblem. The fact was it had to be pointed out to Greene King that the word hound would be worse than the name they were removing, the Black Bitch at least had historical context.

"The use of the Black Hound would have been totally inappropriate with the slang meaning a Promiscuous Man, a man who chases women. Greene King knew they couldn’t use their initial choice after this was pointed out to them.

“Greene King created three new names and sent these names to the original protesting organisations asking them to pick a new name. Every organisation that was contacted, there weren’t many, wrote back to say they rejected the names and wished the Black Bitch name to be retained.

“Greene King then made the choice themselves, they ironically picking the name the Willow Tree. The tree was indeed planted in 1832 to commemorate the Reform bill being passed in Parliament.

"Benjamin Greene, their founding slave owner, was a fanatical opponent of the reform bill and fought against the will of the people to improve democracy. Linlithgow celebrated the power of democracy in 1832.

“This company continues to pretend that they have some sort of mandate to proclaim that the historic name of the Black Bitch is racist and offensive; when nearly 12,000 people have signed a petition telling them they are wrong. West Lothian Council has asked them to stop defaming the town’s heritage, but the removal of the name sends out that exact message.

"Greene King say in their press release that it was never their intention to cause upset in Linlithgow or disrespect the town’s heritage. This is exactly what they are doing by removing the name of the town’s famous Black Greyhound Bitch, stating it is offensive and racist.

“The action committee will be meeting shortly and will be consulting with the larger community on what appropriate action to take in the face of this appalling insult to the town of Linlithgow.”

Greene King CEO Nick Mackenzie said: “Changing the pub’s name has been something we’ve been considering for some time and I’d like to thank people who’ve written to us to offer their views.

“There’s been plenty of publicity around those who don’t agree with our decision, but we’ve also had letters of support from people in Linlithgow.

“This is a difficult balance and throughout this we have continued to highlight our respect for the history of Linlithgow. Our decision is not meant to diminish or denigrate the heritage of the town but at the same time we recognise that language has changed and the name can be extremely offensive to people.

“Our commitment to changing the name is unwavering, as we strongly believe it is the right thing to do for our teams and our customers, but we do understand why our original idea to just change the one word on the sign from Bitch to Hound was not well-received by all.

"It was done with the best of intentions to retain the spirit of the story, but we’ve listened to people who felt it would impact negatively on the town’s emblem.

“We’re pleased therefore to be instead changing it to The Willow Tree, which retains links to the town’s heritage, and look forward to this next chapter of the pub’s history.”

Last week a letter was sent from West Lothian Council to Greene King, following a motion voted on by local councillors, which laid out four criteria for any name change: Any name change should be on the basis of retaining rather than expunging the heritage of the town; Retain and enhance the mural on the gable end of the building; Erect an interpretation plaque at the gable of the building explaining the legend of the Black Bitch and the civic insignia; Alter and extend the building to make it an inclusive and barrier free establishment that all the community can access and use.

Greene King say two of these criteria have already been met, with the brewer already publicly confirming a plaque would be installed to explain the history of the pub, and the new name of The Willow Tree retains a piece of Linlithgow’s history.

Greene King will also consider retaining the mural on the gable end of the building and will discuss with the council the fourth criteria around physically altering the building, however the pub is a listed building and any property alterations are not straightforward so would require careful consideration.