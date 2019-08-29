Another chapter for popular Falkirk Storytelling Festival with events for all the family

It’s a story any area would be proud of ... Falkirk Storytelling Festival just keeps on growing.

Back for a third year, the town centre will come alive for four days in October when it will resonate with the sound of the spoken and written word.

Showing it’s increasing attraction, five new venues have been added for 2019 giving even more opportunity for home-grown talent and renowned authors and musicians to perform in front of appreciative audiences.

Many of the events, which are aimed at everyone from the youngest to the oldest in the community and take place from Thursday, October 4 to Sunday, October 7, will be free.

Joining the established venues which include the Howgate, Trinity Church, Falkirk Library and the Tolbooth Tavern, is The Wheatsheaf pub where Alan Brown, author of Overlander about coast to coast cycling in the Scottish Highlands will be on Saturday, October 5 from 3pm-4pm.

The Therapy Workshop in East Bridge Street has a packed programme of author events and wellbeing workshops, including writer and yoga teacher Lindsey Porter on Sunday, October 6 from 1pm-3pm.

North Star in Vicar Street has an all-day session on the Sunday including the popular Chords and Coffee in the afternoon followed by music from Ross Fairweather in the evening.

Sunday afternoon also sees well known Falkirk solicitor William McIntyre, creator of the Robbie Munro series of thrillers appearing at the Gin Lounge in Princes Street.

Cafe Nero in High Street will feature a very special storytelling event for mums and toddlers on Friday, October 4, while Waterstones bookshop will be hosting a number of free events during the festival including award-winning children’s author Lari Don, an Alice in Wonderland event and an evening session with Lin Anderson.

Falkirk’s own Alan Bissett will perform his two hit plays – The Moira Monologues on the Thursday and More Moira Monologues on the Sunday, both in Behind the Wall.

One of those instrumental in launching the festival three years ago was Margaret Foy of the Howgate, who said: “We have collected an incredible array of events to suit all tastes and ages. This year’s bumper programme offers an exciting mix of both interactive shows and author sessions.

“It’s great to see so many local businesses and groups working together to deliver this high quality storytelling festival in Falkirk’s traditional town centre.

“The festival is intended to appeal to both Falkirk folk and visitors. We’d like to invite everyone to come along and join in the party.”

The organisers of the third Falkirk Storytelling Festival hope to be able to reveal a number of other extra special events in the run up to the event in October.

Details of the full programme and ticket information are available now via www.falkirkstorytelling.com. You can also reserve tickets via the website.

Reservations for Howgate and Trinity Church events can also be made at the shopping centre’s Help Desk.

Falkirk Storytelling Festival is presented by design and marketing agency Eden, the Howgate and Trinity Church in partnership with Falkirk Council Learning Resource Centre, Falkirk Library and Waterstones. The festival is supported by Falkirk Delivers and Visit Falkirk.