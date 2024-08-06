Another blooming win for the Penns as they again have Airth's best garden
This is the fifth year that June and Drummond Penn have been awarded the best garden in Airth accolade for their space at South Green Drive which is a riot of colour.
Organised by Airth Community Council and supported by Airth Highland Games committee, the annual contest was this year judged by Derek and Ross Robertson from the Woodside Nursery in Larbert.
The couple received their trophy at the recent Airth Highland Games from chieftain Rudiger Holschuh.
This year they beat off competition from Mr and Mrs Macdonald of Kennedy Way, who were second and third-placed Dawn Rennie of North Cottage in Shore Road, as well as all the other beautiful gardens in the area.
The cash prizes were donated by Jane Rae in memory of her late mother, Jean McCudden.
June, 80, and husband Drummond, 71, are both retired and spend much of their time, when not with family, tending to their garden. She previously said she came up with the ideas and Drummond does the heavy work.
But gardening is in both their genes, with both June’s mum and grandmother having had beautiful gardens in the village, while Drummond’s mother’s Italian heritage would blossom in her Italian-themed garden.
