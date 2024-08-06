Another blooming win for the Penns as they again have Airth's best garden

A couple who have spent over 40 years tending their village garden have once again taken the trophy for their efforts.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is the fifth year that June and Drummond Penn have been awarded the best garden in Airth accolade for their space at South Green Drive which is a riot of colour.

Organised by Airth Community Council and supported by Airth Highland Games committee, the annual contest was this year judged by Derek and Ross Robertson from the Woodside Nursery in Larbert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple received their trophy at the recent Airth Highland Games from chieftain Rudiger Holschuh.

June and Drummond Penn receive their trophy from Robert Smith, secretary Airth parish Community Council and president of Airth Highland Games . Pic: Mark Ferguson

This year they beat off competition from Mr and Mrs Macdonald of Kennedy Way, who were second and third-placed Dawn Rennie of North Cottage in Shore Road, as well as all the other beautiful gardens in the area.

The cash prizes were donated by Jane Rae in memory of her late mother, Jean McCudden.

June, 80, and husband Drummond, 71, are both retired and spend much of their time, when not with family, tending to their garden. She previously said she came up with the ideas and Drummond does the heavy work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But gardening is in both their genes, with both June’s mum and grandmother having had beautiful gardens in the village, while Drummond’s mother’s Italian heritage would blossom in her Italian-themed garden.