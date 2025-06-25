Another 50 pictures from Grangemouth Children's Day 2025

Another successful Grangemouth Children’s Day took place on Saturday.

It was also a historic occasion as Steven Mathew, president of the organising committee, crowned 2025 Queen Fearne White from Bowhouse Primary School.

We promised you more photographs from this great event so enjoy looking at them … and you may spot yourself or someone you know.

Smiling Grangemouth Children's Day Queen for 2025 Fearne White.

Smiling Grangemouth Children's Day Queen for 2025 Fearne White. Photo: Michael Gillen

Tiny tots in the parade.

Tiny tots in the parade. Photo: Michael Gillen

Decorated floats are an integral part of Children's Day.

Decorated floats are an integral part of Children's Day. Photo: Michael Gillen

This float has a Willie Wonka theme.

This float has a Willie Wonka theme. Photo: Michael Gillen

