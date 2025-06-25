Another 50 pictures from Grangemouth Children's Day 2025

It was also a historic occasion as Steven Mathew, president of the organising committee, crowned 2025 Queen Fearne White from Bowhouse Primary School.
We promised you more photographs from this great event so enjoy looking at them … and you may spot yourself or someone you know.
1. Grangemouth Children's Day 2025 part two
Smiling Grangemouth Children's Day Queen for 2025 Fearne White. Photo: Michael Gillen
2. Grangemouth Children's Day 2025 part two
Tiny tots in the parade. Photo: Michael Gillen
3. Grangemouth Children's Day 2025 part two
Decorated floats are an integral part of Children's Day. Photo: Michael Gillen
4. Grangemouth Children's Day 2025 part two
This float has a Willie Wonka theme. Photo: Michael Gillen
