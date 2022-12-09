Annual Light Up A Life service held at Strathcarron Hospice

Strathcarron Hospice honoured and celebrated the lives of loved ones who have passed away at its annual Light Up A Life service this week.

Relatives and friends gathered in the grounds of the Fankerton hospice on Tuesday evening for a poignant remembrance service where candles were lit and personal messages were placed on a Christmas tree.

The Light Up A Life campaign celebrates the lives of those who have passed away but continue to live on in people’s hearts.

Irene McKie, chief executive of Strathcarron Hospice said: “We are grateful to everyone who braved the chilly night to attend this year’s Candlelight Service at the Hospice. The service is a time to remember the lives of our loved ones, just before Christmas.

“Everyone enjoys listening to the words from our Chaplain and singing along to the Christmas carols, before tying a note or memory on the Light up a Life Christmas tree. Thank you to Clare and Clare from Strathcarron singers, Dunblane Cathedral Handbell Ringers and all our wonderful volunteers helping on the night.”

1. Strathcarron's Light Up a Life service The Dunblane Cathedral Handbell Ringers were in attendance

2. Strathcarron's Light Up a Life service The event is a chance for people to remember friends and loved ones who have passed away.

3. Strathcarron's Light Up a Life service Strathcarron chief executive Irene McKie with the hospice's chaplain.

4. Strathcarron's Light Up a Life service Music from the Clare from the Strathcarron Singers.