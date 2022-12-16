Councillor Anne McMillan took part in the recent Senior People’s Forum meeting and met with the West Lothian 50+ Network as part of her work to be an ambassador for older people.

The Older Person’s Champion role was created in 2021 following a call from Age Scotland for a specific councillor to speak up for older people in each local authority.

Councillor McMillan, who is also the executive councillor for social work and health in West Lothian, said: “I’m delighted to be appointed as Older Person’s Champion for West Lothian.

Older Peoples Champion Anne McMillan with the 50+ Network Committee.

"I’m really looking forward to making sure older voices are heard and advocated for on the council and in the wider community.

“A big thanks to everyone at the Senior People’s Forum and 50+ Network for their warm welcome so far. It’s been really useful to find out more about the issues affecting older people, and I will work hard to be a positive influence in the lives of local older people over the next five years.”

Anne’s visit to the West Lothian 50+ Network saw her meet with Network trustees and discuss a range of concerns, including how services for older people are funded, and the vital role played by the Network in combating loneliness amongst older people whilst delivering activities that help members stay fit and healthy in mind and body.

Anne Webster, chairwoman of West Lothian 50+ Network, said: “We currently have over 600 members across West Lothian, who regularly tell us what a lifeline the Network is for them to meet with others and stay active.

“It also provides many volunteering opportunities, with many of our activities run by members for other members.

“Our meeting with Anne was hopefully just the beginning of a dialogue through which we can channel our thoughts and ideas to the council about the things that matter to our members.”

For more information on the West Lothian 50+ Network, please visit www.westlothian50plusnetwork.co.uk, call 01506 635510 or follow them on Facebook @westlothian50plusnetwork.