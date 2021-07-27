Animal charity needs help from Falkirk folk to feed its hungry hoglets

Scotland’s animal welfare charity is currently caring for between 80 and 90 hoglets because hedgehogs give birth twice over the warmer months, first around June and again in September.

The society is asking for donations for Royal Canin Starter Mousse, which provides all the essential nutrition the young hedgehogs need as they are rehabilitated at the wildlife hospital before being released back into the wild.

SSPCA are looking for donations of food to help them rehabilitate young hedgehogs and get them strong enough to go back into the wild

April Sorley, assistant centre manager, said: “Generally hedgehogs produce young twice a year but we are seeing this go on longer due to the changes in weather. Many of these little hoglets need to be hand-reared so will need to be fed every three to four hours.

“Most of the hoglets will stay with us for around two months until they have grown and gained weight. Then they should be ready to be returned to the wild where they belong.

“The Royal Canin Starter Mousse is great for the wee hogs and it keeps their tummies full and gives them the nutrients they need to grow nice and strong. At this time of year we are urging people to take extra care when tidying up their gardens.”

Donations can be handed in to the centre located at Fishcross, in Alloa, or people can donate through the Amazon wishlist or any other retailer offering delivery.

Visit the SSPCA website for more information.

