Anger spans the Atlantic as American couple’s wedding dream is sunk by Airth Castle Hotel liquidation.

Last week’s shock announcement Airth Castle Hotel had gone into voluntary liquidation had a devastating effect on employees who worked there and the couples who had booked their wedding there.

One such couple, Jessica Herzfeld and Nicholas Kressler, had been due to travel from their home in Lansing, Michigan in September to join friends and family for a very special wedding at Airth Castle Hotel.

Jessica said: “We have guests who have already booked flights and planned trips to Scotland for our wedding. We chose to hold our special day, make memories, and ask our family to join us in Scotland for very sentimental reasons, not just for a destination.

Jessica and Nicholas were looking forward to their dream wedding at Airth Castle Hotel

"I have very dear friends in Scotland and in other parts of the UK. I lived as a Peace Corps volunteer in Kosovo for over two years and wanted a place that was more easily accessible to my Kosovar host family.

"I fell in love with the Stirling area when I visited my dear friend in 2016 and wanted to share this lovely place with my family and friends.”

The couple stated they initially had “many concerns and no answers” last week, but things had now moved on.

"We initially had not been contacted at all by the hotel or parent company,” said Jessica. “We heard nothing until I contacted Airth Associates on LinkedIn and they responded right away. Then we received a formal vague reply from Airth management. We will be going for a refund.

"The company had staff dealing with customers until today and I was informed by the staff I was talking to, they are being let go.”

The American couple are still planning to hold their wedding in Scotland – just not at Airth Castle Hotel.

Jessica said: "Overall, we have received instant attention from other establishments we contacted to reschedule our wedding. They have been so very understanding. Some have asked to see our contracts and plans with Airth Castle to try to keep it as close as possible and accommodate our plans.

"Our hearts go out to the couples that have ceremonies coming up soon and have had their wedding day plans ruined at the last minute. While we are saddened and shocked at the way this was handled, we will at least get our money back and have a little bit of wiggle room to plan with another establishment.”

The liquidation, which was announced on Tuesday, March 14, saw over 20 full-time jobs lost and angry words from guests who had their bookings cancelled at the last minute.

The closure was blamed on the financial impact of the Coronavirus pandemic and the current energy crisis causing supplier costs to increase, bringing the company’s level of debt to “unmanageable levels” and forcing it to make the “reluctant decision” to place the company into voluntary liquidation.

Following the announcement, several well known venues in the Falkirk area were quick to offer their support.